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‘20 days of US strikes on Iran’: US hits 7,800 targets, sinks 120 ships with 8,000 flights

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 20, 2026, 17:28 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 17:28 IST

In 20 days of Operation Epic Fury, the US conducted 8,000 combat flights to strike 7,800 targets in Iran. The Pentagon confirmed the sinking of 120 naval vessels, aiming to dismantle Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure.

8,000+ combat flights
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(Photograph: AFP)

8,000+ combat flights

Over the past 20 days, US Central Command has executed 8,000 combat flights across the Middle East. These missions have heavily targeted Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure.

7,800+ targets destroyed
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(Photograph: AFP)

7,800+ targets destroyed

The Pentagon confirmed that American forces have successfully struck over 7,800 targets within Iran. This includes underground missile storage facilities, drone factories, and command centres.

Crippling the Iranian Navy
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(Photograph: AFP | WION Combination Image)

Crippling the Iranian Navy

US strikes have severely damaged or sunk more than 120 Iranian naval vessels, including 44 minelayers and 11 submarines. Officials state that Iran's military ports are now effectively non-operational.

Eliminating leadership
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(Photograph: AFP)

Eliminating leadership

The conflict began on 28 February with joint US-Israeli strikes that killed several top Iranian figures. This included the targeted assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Heavy bomber deployment
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Heavy bomber deployment

The operation utilises America's heaviest firepower, including B-2 stealth bombers and B-1 Lancers. These aircraft have dropped 5,000-pound penetrator bombs to destroy deeply buried missile silos.

Disruption of global energy
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(Photograph: AFP)

Disruption of global energy

In retaliation, Iran has targeted US and Israeli assets across Gulf countries and disrupted key waterways. This includes effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, directly impacting global oil markets.

Clear military objectives
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Clear military objectives

The White House maintains that the operation will continue until its primary objectives are met. These include destroying Iran's ballistic missile network, annihilating its navy, and permanently ending its nuclear programme.

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