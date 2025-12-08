/‘20,000 cups a day’: Why sailors on USS Abraham Lincoln drink so much coffee

The USS Abraham Lincoln consumes around 20,000 cups of coffee daily to sustain its 5,000-person crew. Facing 16-hour shifts and chronic sleep deprivation, sailors rely on onboard shops like 'Jittery Abe's' to maintain extreme combat readiness.
To sustain 5,000 sailors, the USS Abraham Lincoln consumes an estimated 20,000 cups of coffee daily. This staggering volume equates to roughly four cups per person, highlighting the immense caffeine dependency of a deployed nuclear supercarrier.
A Nimitz-class aircraft carrier operates continuously, executing demanding day and night flight operations. Aviators and flight deck personnel routinely work gruelling 12 to 16-hour shifts, making caffeine a critical, non-negotiable operational necessity.
Modern carriers feature dedicated espresso bars to actively boost crew morale during long deployments. According to official Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) releases, retail specialists aboard the Lincoln operate 'Jittery Abe's', a fully equipped onboard coffee shop.
This massive consumption traces back to General Order 99, issued in 1914 by Secretary of the Navy Josephus Daniels. By banning alcohol aboard all US warships, he inadvertently made coffee the strongest drink available, birthing the famous slang 'Cup of Joe'.
Military aeromedical studies officially classify caffeine as a highly effective fatigue countermeasure for deployed troops. For pilots flying $102 million F-35C jets under chronic sleep deprivation, moderate coffee intake directly maintains critical situational awareness.
Navy Chief Petty Officers observe a strict, unwritten cultural tradition of never washing the inside of their coffee mugs. A heavily stained, deeply "seasoned" black mug is highly revered as a prominent symbol of maritime seniority and vast sea experience.
Keeping the ship caffeinated requires massive, heavily coordinated supply chain logistics. During underway replenishments, Military Sealift Command vessels transfer thousands of pounds of roasted coffee beans via helicopter to ensure the warship never runs dry.