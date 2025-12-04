LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'$2 billion deal': Top 7 things about India-Russia's new nuclear submarine agreement

'$2 billion deal': Top 7 things about India-Russia's new nuclear submarine agreement

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 14:29 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 14:29 IST

The submarine is expected to join the Indian Navy within the next two years. The timeline aligns with India’s operational need for a capable attack submarine as it awaits progress on domestic nuclear-submarine programmes.

1. India Finalises $2 Billion Nuclear Submarine Lease
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

1. India Finalises $2 Billion Nuclear Submarine Lease

India has concluded a major defence agreement with Russia worth about $2 billion for the lease of a nuclear-powered attack submarine. According to Bloomberg, the deal was announced during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi, signalling continued defence cooperation between the two countries.

2. Submarine Expected to Be an Akula-Class Platform
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

2. Submarine Expected to Be an Akula-Class Platform

While the specific submarine name has not been released publicly, the report confirms it is a nuclear-powered attack submarine. India’s previous leases from Russia have all been Akula-class vessels, making this the most likely platform type for the incoming submarine.

3. Delivery Timeline Set for Within Two Years
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

3. Delivery Timeline Set for Within Two Years

The submarine is expected to join the Indian Navy within the next two years. The timeline aligns with India’s operational need for a capable attack submarine as it awaits progress on domestic nuclear-submarine programmes.

4. Deal Concluded After Nearly a Decade of Negotiations
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

4. Deal Concluded After Nearly a Decade of Negotiations

This agreement follows long-running discussions between India and Russia over the next leased submarine. Negotiations reportedly lasted close to ten years, with both sides working through technical, financial and delivery considerations before finalising the contract during Putin’s visit.

5. Platform Intended Primarily for Crew Training and Operational Experience
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

5. Platform Intended Primarily for Crew Training and Operational Experience

The leased submarine will be used to train Indian naval personnel and provide hands-on experience on nuclear-powered attack platforms. This is essential while India continues to build and test its indigenous nuclear-submarine capabilities.

6. Boost for India’s Undersea Warfare Capability
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Boost for India’s Undersea Warfare Capability

A nuclear-powered attack submarine significantly extends India’s underwater endurance, mobility and stealth. The vessel will strengthen patrol duties in the Indian Ocean and complement India’s existing submarine fleet at a time of expanding maritime competition.

7. Strategic Signal Amid Broader India–Russia Defence Engagement
7 / 7

7. Strategic Signal Amid Broader India–Russia Defence Engagement

The timing of the announcement, coinciding with Putin’s visit, reaffirms that defence cooperation remains a central pillar of India–Russia relations. Despite global geopolitical shifts, the submarine deal underscores continuity in long-term military-technical collaboration.

Trending Photo

India’s nuclear submarines vs Pakistan’s ZERO: How naval power compares across the two fleets
7

India’s nuclear submarines vs Pakistan’s ZERO: How naval power compares across the two fleets

India-Russia space ties: From Aryabhata to Gaganyaan, and one that did not work out
9

India-Russia space ties: From Aryabhata to Gaganyaan, and one that did not work out

What if rockets used nuclear propulsion? How fast could we reach Mars
10

What if rockets used nuclear propulsion? How fast could we reach Mars

'Breaking down cost': What a $2 billion Russian submarine actually buys India?
7

'Breaking down cost': What a $2 billion Russian submarine actually buys India?

India’s new fighter jet escape system: What it is, why it matters and how it powers future indigenous jets
7

India’s new fighter jet escape system: What it is, why it matters and how it powers future indigenous jets