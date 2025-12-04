/'$2 billion deal': Top 7 things about India-Russia's new nuclear submarine agreement

The submarine is expected to join the Indian Navy within the next two years. The timeline aligns with India’s operational need for a capable attack submarine as it awaits progress on domestic nuclear-submarine programmes.
India has concluded a major defence agreement with Russia worth about $2 billion for the lease of a nuclear-powered attack submarine. According to Bloomberg, the deal was announced during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi, signalling continued defence cooperation between the two countries.
While the specific submarine name has not been released publicly, the report confirms it is a nuclear-powered attack submarine. India’s previous leases from Russia have all been Akula-class vessels, making this the most likely platform type for the incoming submarine.
The submarine is expected to join the Indian Navy within the next two years. The timeline aligns with India’s operational need for a capable attack submarine as it awaits progress on domestic nuclear-submarine programmes.
This agreement follows long-running discussions between India and Russia over the next leased submarine. Negotiations reportedly lasted close to ten years, with both sides working through technical, financial and delivery considerations before finalising the contract during Putin’s visit.
The leased submarine will be used to train Indian naval personnel and provide hands-on experience on nuclear-powered attack platforms. This is essential while India continues to build and test its indigenous nuclear-submarine capabilities.
A nuclear-powered attack submarine significantly extends India’s underwater endurance, mobility and stealth. The vessel will strengthen patrol duties in the Indian Ocean and complement India’s existing submarine fleet at a time of expanding maritime competition.
The timing of the announcement, coinciding with Putin’s visit, reaffirms that defence cooperation remains a central pillar of India–Russia relations. Despite global geopolitical shifts, the submarine deal underscores continuity in long-term military-technical collaboration.