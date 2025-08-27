/$2 billion B-2 bomber: How fast can it fly?

How fast B-2 stealth bomber can reach? Built for stealth more than speed, it also has long range and powerful payloads. Know more, below.
The B-2 stealth bomber, also known as the B-2 Spirit, is a long-range, heavy bomber built for the United States Air Force. Its design helps it avoid radar.
According to sources, the B-2 has a top speed of about 628 miles per hour, which is about 1,010 kilometres per hour. This puts it in the high subsonic speed range, not supersonic, but quick enough for global missions.
The B-2 is not built for speed but for stealth. Fast speeds create more heat and noise, which can make a plane easier to detect. The B-2 is designed to sneak past enemy defences instead of out-running them.
The B-2 has a range is about 6,000 nautical miles, or roughly 11,000 kilometres, without refuelling. With mid-air refuelling, it can travel over 19,000 kilometres, nearly half the world, in one flight.
The B-2 has a wingspan of 52.4 metres and is 21 metres long. Its maximum weight at take-off is about 170,000 kilogrammes. For its size, it needs only two pilots to fly it.
The B-2 can hold up to 18,000 kilogrammes of bombs. It can carry conventional and nuclear weapons. Its special design lets it carry massive bombs like the GBU-57 bunker buster, which weighs 13,600 kilogrammes.
Only 19 B-2 bombers are in service today. Each B-2 costs about $2 billion to build, making it one of the most expensive bomber aircraft ever made.