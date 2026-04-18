'18,000 Meals': How the USS Abraham Lincoln feeds its crew every single day

Sustaining 5,000 people with high-quality meals is a significant financial and logistical undertaking, with the monthly grocery bill often reaching $2 million. These massive stores are brought aboard via Underway Replenishment (UNREP) from supply ships while moving at sea. Once the pallets arrive, a specialized system of cargo lifts transports the tons of food from the upper decks down to refrigerated storage areas located deep within the ship’s lowest levels.