'18,000 Meals': How the USS Abraham Lincoln feeds its crew every single day

The USS Abraham Lincoln serves 18,000+ meals daily to 5,000 sailors. With a $2M monthly budget, the crew eats 2,500 lbs of chicken and 20,000 coffee cups. Cargo lifts move tons of food from deep decks to 24/7 galleys to fuel 16-hour shifts.
The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered carrier displacing over 104,000 tonnes. Operating as a self-sustaining city, it supports up to 5,000 personnel for months at sea. Keeping this crew "mission-ready" requires a massive, highly synchronized food logistics chain.
To keep 5,000 sailors and aviators energized, the culinary team prepares roughly 18,000 meals every 24 hours. This operation runs relentlessly across multiple galleys, ensuring that whether a sailor is coming off a flight deck shift or waking up for watch, hot food is always available.
A warship running 24/7 relies on staggering quantities of daily food consumption to maintain morale and energy. The crew typically goes through 20,000 cups of coffee, 2,500 pounds of chicken, and 160 gallons of milk in a single day. Fresh produce is also a high priority for nutrition, with staples like lettuce being strictly portioned at roughly 350 pounds daily to keep the crew healthy.
To prevent menu fatigue during long months at sea, the culinary team follows the Navy Standard Core Menu, which rotates food options on a 21-day cycle. This system provides necessary variety while allowing supply officers to accurately forecast inventory needs. Every meal is prepared following strict guidelines to ensure dietary balance, while also factoring in food allergies and specific religious dietary restrictions.
The ship ensures that all meals meet the high caloric and nutritional demands required for life at sea. Sailors working intense 12 to 16-hour shifts often require between 2,800 and 3,000 calories per day to maintain their physical readiness. The food service focuses on performance-based nutrition, providing high-protein and energy-dense options that keep the crew physically prepared for the rigors of flight deck operations.
The galleys on the USS Abraham Lincoln function 24 hours a day without interruption to accommodate the ship’s rotating watch schedules. In addition to the standard breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the cooks prepare a crucial fourth meal known as "midrats," or midnight rations. This late-night service is vital for feeding the sailors, mechanics, and pilots who work the overnight shifts to maintain the carrier's constant strike capability.
Sustaining 5,000 people with high-quality meals is a significant financial and logistical undertaking, with the monthly grocery bill often reaching $2 million. These massive stores are brought aboard via Underway Replenishment (UNREP) from supply ships while moving at sea. Once the pallets arrive, a specialized system of cargo lifts transports the tons of food from the upper decks down to refrigerated storage areas located deep within the ship’s lowest levels.