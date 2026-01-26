/'18,000 lbs of munitions': How F-35 fighter jets aboard USS Abraham Lincoln can cause havoc on Iran

While the F-35Cs dominate the skies, the Lincoln's escorts, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers (including the USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy) and the USS Mobile Bay, provide a devastating volume of fire from below. These ships are equipped with Vertical Launch Systems (VLS) capable of firing hundreds of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) simultaneously. Unlike jets, these "saturation barrages" are designed to overwhelm even the most advanced air defense systems through sheer numbers. Flying at low altitudes to "hug" the Iranian terrain and avoid detection, these missiles can strike targets 2,500 km away with sub-meter accuracy, allowing the Armada to wreck havoc on leadership headquarters before the carrier is even spotted on radar.