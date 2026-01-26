/'18,000 lbs of munitions': How F-35 fighter jets aboard USS Abraham Lincoln can cause havoc on Iran

The most terrifying aspect of the Lincoln's F-35s in Beast Mode is the deployment of the GBU-53/B StormBreaker. Because these are small-diameter smart bombs, an F-35C can carry a staggering number, up to 8 internally and dozens more on external racks.
The F-35C is a "wolf in two skins." In its initial stealth configuration, it carries only 5,700 lbs of weapons internally to maintain a radar signature roughly the size of a metal marble. However, once the Lincoln’s initial electronic warfare waves have dismantled Iran's S-300 and Bavar-373 radars, the jets switch to "Beast Mode." By utilising external wing pylons, the payload capacity triples to 18,000 lbs. This allows a single flight of four jets to carry more firepower than an entire squadron of legacy fighters, shifting the mission from surgical strikes to systematic liquidation.
The most terrifying aspect of the Lincoln's F-35s in Beast Mode is the deployment of the GBU-53/B StormBreaker. Because these are small-diameter smart bombs, an F-35C can carry a staggering number, up to 8 internally and dozens more on external racks. A single flight can ripple-fire nearly 100 smart bombs simultaneously. These munitions "talk" to each other mid-flight to coordinate hits on different moving targets, such as IRGC armoured columns or mobile missile launchers, creating a saturation effect from which no ground unit can hide.
When the mission objective is a reinforced leadership bunker in Tehran or a hardened hangar at the Parchin military complex, the F-35C utilises the GBU-31 JDAM. These 2,000-lb "bunker busters" use GPS and inertial guidance to strike within meters of their target with devastating force. In the "Beast Mode" configuration, a single F-35C can carry up to six of these massive bombs, providing enough raw firepower to level an entire government block or collapse a deep-seated command center in a single sortie.
The redirection of the Lincoln from the South China Sea to the Middle East follows a brutal crackdown in Tehran that has claimed over 5,000 lives as of January 24, 2026. President Trump has officially labeled this fleet an "Armada," explicitly stating it is being positioned to provide "coercive deterrence" against further violence. The F-35C’s presence ensures that the U.S. has the "surgical" tools to bypass coastal defences and hold the leadership in Tehran directly accountable, enforcing red lines without the need for a massive ground invasion.
The true terror of the USS Abraham Lincoln lies in its "Sortie Generation Rate." In a high-intensity conflict, the ship’s four steam catapults can launch a strike aircraft every 30 seconds. Current US naval doctrine allows a single Nimitz-class carrier like the Lincoln to precisely target and strike over 1,000 separate aimpoints within a single 24-hour window. This means that within one day of an "All-Out War" order, every major Iranian radar site, command bunker, and mobile missile silo from the coast to the capital could be systematically neutralized, effectively liquidating the country’s defensive backbone in less than a day.
While the F-35Cs dominate the skies, the Lincoln's escorts, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers (including the USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy) and the USS Mobile Bay, provide a devastating volume of fire from below. These ships are equipped with Vertical Launch Systems (VLS) capable of firing hundreds of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) simultaneously. Unlike jets, these "saturation barrages" are designed to overwhelm even the most advanced air defense systems through sheer numbers. Flying at low altitudes to "hug" the Iranian terrain and avoid detection, these missiles can strike targets 2,500 km away with sub-meter accuracy, allowing the Armada to wreck havoc on leadership headquarters before the carrier is even spotted on radar.
Destruction isn't always kinetic; sometimes it’s digital. The EA-18G Growler squadrons aboard the Lincoln are designed to wreck havoc on the "invisible" battlefield by emitting high-powered electronic interference. These "Electronic Snipers" can effectively "shut down" the electricity, cellular networks, and military communications of an entire coastal city like Bandar Abbas or a strategic hub like Tehran. By creating a total "Digital Blackout," the Growlers leave local military forces blind, deaf, and unable to coordinate a defense, allowing the F-35Cs to move in and finish the mission without a single Iranian missile being able to achieve a target lock.