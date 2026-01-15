If the situation in Iran gets out of control, it will have a massive impact on global oil and financial markets. Iran, one of the biggest producers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The OPEC is a permanent, intergovernmental Organisation, which was created at the Baghdad Conference on September 10–14, 1960, by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. According to the official website, "OPEC’s objective is to co-ordinate and unify petroleum policies among Member Countries, in order to secure fair and stable prices for petroleum producers; an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consuming nations; and a fair return on capital to those investing in the industry." The fear of regional conflict in the Gulf weighs heavily in Iran's case. Roughly half of the world's oil reserves and a third of global oil production is in the Middle East.