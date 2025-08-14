/'16 Hellfire missiles, 76 rockets and more': Inside Apache AH-64E’s integrated weapons suite

AH‑64E Apache can carry up to 16 Hellfire missiles, 76 2.75‑inch rockets and 1,200 rounds for its 30 mm chain gun as part of its standard weapons loadout.
The AH‑64E Apache is the most modern configuration of the Apache attack helicopter. It was built as a network-centric, fully integrated weapon system in complex and contested battle spaces. Apache includes multiple enhancements to the aircraft’s sensors, software and weapons performance, ready for Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) battlefield . Its ordnance payload figures are an integral part of what gives it that status, combining precision-guided missiles, rockets and a powerful autocannon within a single combat platform.
According to the official Boeing website, AH‑64E Apache can carry up to 16 Hellfire missiles, 76 2.75‑inch rockets and 1,200 rounds for its 30 mm chain gun as part of its standard weapons loadout. These are not just figures, but a reflection of the helicopter’s design as a high‑impact, multi‑role attack asset capable of addressing a wide range of battlefield threats.
The AGM‑114 Hellfire family of missiles forms the core of the Apache’s precision strike capability. It is a precision strike, semi-active laser (SAL) guided missile with an ability to defeat a broad range of targets. Designed primarily as an anti-armour weapon, Hellfires allow the Apache to engage and destroy armoured vehicles and other high-value targets at stand-off ranges, providing effective reach without exposing the helicopter to immediate danger.
In addition to Hellfires, the Apache’s stub wings can carry 2.75‑inch rockets, up to 76 in numbers. These rockets provide flexible strike options against softer targets or in area-suppression roles, augmenting the precision focus of the Hellfire missiles within a single mission profile and enhancing tactical versatility.
The chin-mounted 30 mm M230 chain gun is a key component of the weapons suite, capable of sustained direct fire with its 1,200-round capacity. These are single-barrel electrically-driven autocannon that supports engagements at closer ranges where missile or rocket use may not be optimal, giving the Apache the ability to maintain offensive pressure in diverse combat conditions.
The Apache AH-64E has the ability to fire 600-650 rounds of these weapons per minute. The Apache’s armament is part of an integrated combat system. Sensors, fire control and avionics work in concert with the weapons suite in order to deliver effects across a range of tactical scenarios, also ensuring that each weapon can be employed with maximum efficiency and accuracy.
Taken together, the figures for Hellfire missiles, rockets and cannon ammunition define a versatile and layered offensive capability. The AH‑64E’s weapons suite supports roles from precision anti-armour engagements to broader close air support tasks, forming a central element of the helicopter’s combat effectiveness and operational flexibility.