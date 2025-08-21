LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'$150,000/h to fly': B-2 Bomber mission costs more than entire defence budget of these 5 countries

'$150,000/h to fly': B-2 Bomber mission costs more than entire defence budget of these 5 countries

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 15:41 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 15:41 IST

The B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber is often called the most expensive aircraft ever built and it’s not just the price tag of $2.2 billion per jet. A single training mission of B-2 can surpass the annual defence budgets of several entire nations

Bhutan
1 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Bhutan

Bhutan’s annual defense budget is around $20 million. That means the cost of flying a B-2 for just 133 hours (less than 6 days of nonstop flight) is more than Bhutan’s entire yearly defense spending.

Honduras
2 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Honduras

Honduras spends roughly $60 million annually on defence. A single 400-hour flying cycle of the B-2 fleet costs more than the military expenditure of the whole country.

Nepal
3 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Nepal

Nepal’s military budget sits at about $430 million, still smaller than what it costs to operate the B-2 fleet for just 3,000 hours a year. That’s less than what a dozen B-2 missions add up to globally.

Moldova
4 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Moldova

Moldova’s annual defence expenditure is close to $85 million. A B-2 flying for just over half a day (12 hours) burns more money than the country’s defence allocation.

Luxembourg
5 / 5
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

Luxembourg

Luxembourg, despite being in NATO, spends around $500 million on its military annually. Just 3,300 hours of B-2 air time matches the budget of this European nation.

Trending Photo

'$150,000/h to fly': B-2 Bomber mission costs more than entire defence budget of these 5 countries
5

'$150,000/h to fly': B-2 Bomber mission costs more than entire defence budget of these 5 countries

B-2 Bomber’s price tag surpasses the GDP of these 5 nations! Here's the list
6

B-2 Bomber’s price tag surpasses the GDP of these 5 nations! Here's the list

Aliens at Area 51? 8 mysteries of UFOs, crash sites and secret bases
10

Aliens at Area 51? 8 mysteries of UFOs, crash sites and secret bases

Conspiracy theory claims the Titanic never sank
6

Conspiracy theory claims the Titanic never sank

AI robots may soon diagnose and treat cancer. Are we ready for it?
6

AI robots may soon diagnose and treat cancer. Are we ready for it?