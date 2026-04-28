/'132,890 cubic metres of LNG’: ADNOC tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz for first time since Iran war, appears near India

The vessel, identified as Mubaraz, was carrying around 132,890 cubic metres of LNG, according to data from Kpler analysed by AFP. It had loaded its cargo at Das Island in the United Arab Emirates on March 2 before leaving the Gulf later that month. The tanker then switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder for nearly a month, reappearing in tracking systems only when it surfaced near India on Monday.