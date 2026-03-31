/'13,600 kg bomb that strikes 61 metres deep!' What are bunker buster bombs, how powerful is US arsenal’s strongest weapon?

More than 3,000 people have been killed across the Middle East in the ongoing conflict, and the war’s diplomatic fallout has sharpened divisions within the NATO alliance. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticised America’s NATO partners for what he described as a lack of support, singling out Spain after it barred US military aircraft involved in the Iran war from using its airspace. Rubio said that while NATO’s collective defence framework allows the United States to station troops and equipment in Europe, “if NATO only defends Europe if they’re attacked but then denies us basing rights when we need them, that’s not a very good arrangement.”