/'12 rockets in 44 secs': What makes Pinaka MBRL a game-changer for the Indian Army?

Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher system that was conceived as an indigenous alternative to imported rocket artillery. It was designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation with production support from with manufacturing involving entities like Tata Advanced Systems, Solar Industries, Munitions India Limited (MIL), and Economic Explosives Ltd. (EEL). The system was inititally intended to provide the Army with a mobile, high-volume fire system, which was capable of neutralising enemy concentrations, infrastructure and logistics nodes in a short span of time.

