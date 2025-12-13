/'12 rockets in 44 secs': What makes Pinaka MBRL a game-changer for the Indian Army?

It was designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation with production support from with manufacturing involving entities like Tata Advanced Systems, Solar Industries, Munitions India Limited (MIL), and Economic Explosives Ltd. (EEL).
In recent months, the Indian Army has moved forward with proposals to acquire extended-range guided Pinaka rockets in a proposal worth around Rs. 2500 crore, capable of striking targets up to 120 km away, signalling the next phase in the evolution of India’s rocket artillery. This development builds on the proven Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher system, which has already reshaped how the Indian Army delivers rapid, long-range firepower on the battlefield.
Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher system that was conceived as an indigenous alternative to imported rocket artillery. It was designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation with production support from with manufacturing involving entities like Tata Advanced Systems, Solar Industries, Munitions India Limited (MIL), and Economic Explosives Ltd. (EEL). The system was inititally intended to provide the Army with a mobile, high-volume fire system, which was capable of neutralising enemy concentrations, infrastructure and logistics nodes in a short span of time.
At the heart of Pinaka is its multi-barrel launcher, mounted on a high-mobility vehicle. According to Munitions India and Tata Advanced Systems, the launcher can fire a salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds, saturating a target area rapidly before relocating. This shoot-and-scoot capability of the launcher, paired with auto levelling or stabilisation, helps in reducing it's vulnerability to counter-battery fire and is central to Pinaka’s battlefield effectiveness.
The Pinaka family has expanded steadily over the years. According Munitions India, early variants (Mk-I) offered a range of around 38 km, followed by Pinaka Mk-II with ranges of up to 60 km. More recent developments include extended-range and guided variants, with official sources confirming efforts to push reach well beyond 75 km, and proposals now extending to the 120 km class.
One of the most significant changes has been the introduction of guided Pinaka rockets. These rockets use inertial as well as satellite guidance to dramatically improve accuracy compared to earlier unguided or free flight versions. This feature allows to strike high-value targets with fewer rockets thus significantly reducing logistics burden while increasing operational precision.
Pinaka is deployed as an integrated system rather than just a standalone weapon. According to official brochures, it includes different types of warhead and fuzes, a multi-tube launcher vehicle, a loader-cum-replenishment vehicles, a command post vehicle along with automated fire control systems. The Loader cum Replenishment Vehicle provides logistical support for Pinaka. This networked architecture enables faster target acquisition, coordinated salvos and quicker redeployment.
By combining mobility, high salvo rates and improving and growing precision, Pinaka has given India a scalable and indigenous rocket artillery capability. The Pinaka strengthens deterrence and further reduces dependence on foreign systems, thus marking a significant shift in how the Indian Army plans and executes long-range fire missions.