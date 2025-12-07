LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'100kW laser weapon system that intercepts threats for near-zero cost': What makes Iron Beam revolutionary?

'100kW laser weapon system that intercepts threats for near-zero cost': What makes Iron Beam revolutionary?

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 17:05 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 17:05 IST

Among the most striking features of the laser shield are it's unlimited magazine as well as it's near-zero cost per interception. But what technology enables these capabilities? Let’s break it down.

Deployment and Operational Readiness
1 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Deployment and Operational Readiness

Israel is set to receive its first operational Iron Beam system by the end of December 2025 according to Danny Gold, head of Israel’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development. The laser defence shield, first unveiled in 2014, has been in development for over a decade, with next-generation versions already planned. Among the most striking features of the laser shield are it's unlimited magazine as well as it's near-zero cost per interception. But what technology enables these capabilities? Let’s break it down.

Why Laser Interception Approaches ‘Near Zero Cost’
2 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Why Laser Interception Approaches ‘Near Zero Cost’

Rafael’s description of Iron Beam emphasises its 'almost zero cost per interception,' a claim enabled by the core physics of a laser weapon. The Iron Beam, rather than firing an expensive missile, uses directed energy, essentially electrical power converted into a coherent beam, to burn through incoming rockets, mortars and UAVs. The marginal cost of each shot is therefore not a manufactured interceptor but largely the cost of electricity.

The Economics Behind the Unlimited Magazine
3 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

The Economics Behind the Unlimited Magazine

The system’s 'unlimited magazine,' as claimed on the official website, highlighted by Rafael, is central to the cost advantage. The platform can continue firing, without the need to reload, as long as it has sufficient electrical power. This removes the financial bottleneck associated with traditional missile stockpiles and eliminates per-round manufacturing, transport and storage costs.

High-Energy Efficiency Through Adaptive Optics
4 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

High-Energy Efficiency Through Adaptive Optics

Rafael attributes Iron Beam’s efficiency to its coherent beam combination and built-in adaptive optics. These technologies not only stabilise and concentrate the beam onto a coin-sized spot, rapidly heating and neutralising a target. Because the beam is used with precision and minimal energy loss, power expenditure per intercept remains low, reinforcing the near-zero marginal cost.

Cost Advantage in Swarm Engagements
5 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Cost Advantage in Swarm Engagements

One of the most economically transformative aspects is Iron Beam’s ability to retarget rapidly and tackle drone swarms. Rafael notes that the system can neutralise multiple threats in quick succession.

Comparative Cost Burden of Kinetic Defence
6 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Comparative Cost Burden of Kinetic Defence

By contrast, the missile-based systems such as Iron Dome rely on TAMIR interceptors. These interceptors carry a considerable unit cost. The Iron Beam is intended to absorb smaller threats so that these expensive missile interceptors can be reserved for high-end targets, creating a tiered economic balance across Israel’s air-defence architecture.

Limitations That Affect Cost Calculations
7 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Limitations That Affect Cost Calculations

The primary limitation as analysed through media reports, however, is that lasers perform poorly in heavy cloud, smoke or dust. This means that while the cost per intercept is extremely low in optimal conditions, Israel must maintain traditional systems for all-weather coverage.

Trending Photo

What are Tamir missiles and why does Israel rely on them for Iron Dome System?
6

What are Tamir missiles and why does Israel rely on them for Iron Dome System?

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most centuries in ODIs
5

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most centuries in ODIs

Who is Lando Norris? The new 'Formula 1' world champion, who ended the reign of Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi
7

Who is Lando Norris? The new 'Formula 1' world champion, who ended the reign of Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi

From F-35 Lightning II Programme to Manhattan Project: 10 most expensive defence projects in human history
10

From F-35 Lightning II Programme to Manhattan Project: 10 most expensive defence projects in human history

Bigg Boss 19: All housemates' salaries per week: Who earns the highest and who charges the least? Full details inside
19

Bigg Boss 19: All housemates' salaries per week: Who earns the highest and who charges the least? Full details inside