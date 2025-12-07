/'100kW laser weapon system that intercepts threats for near-zero cost': What makes Iron Beam revolutionary?

Israel is set to receive its first operational Iron Beam system by the end of December 2025 according to Danny Gold, head of Israel’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development. The laser defence shield, first unveiled in 2014, has been in development for over a decade, with next-generation versions already planned. Among the most striking features of the laser shield are it's unlimited magazine as well as it's near-zero cost per interception. But what technology enables these capabilities? Let’s break it down.