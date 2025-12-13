/'10 mins to fly, 3 mins to die': Why Bangladesh’s Eurofighters would be sitting ducks for India's BrahMos missile?

Why can't they shoot the missile down? Because they won't see it until it's too late. The BrahMos flies at a "sea-skimming" or "treetop" altitude (as low as 10 meters). Ground-based radars are limited by the curvature of the earth (the Radar Horizon). They cannot detect low-flying objects until they are about 30–40 km away. At Mach 3, the BrahMos crosses that 30 km distance in 30 seconds. That is not enough time for air defense systems to track, lock, and fire.