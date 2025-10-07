/'$10 million': Tyler Robinson’s defence costs may soar in Charlie Kirk's murder case

Legal experts say that Utah taxpayers may end up paying more than $10 million in defence costs if the case leads to a death penalty verdict.
Utah County has already approved $1 million in initial funding for Robinson’s defence. However, this is just the beginning. Given the seriousness of the charges, including the possibility of a death sentence, lawyers expect the total cost to rise dramatically as the case progresses.
Criminal defence attorneys told Fox News Digital that cases involving the death penalty are among the most expensive to defend. Robinson’s legal team will need to prepare for an extended trial, appeals, expert witnesses, and death penalty, qualified lawyers. All of these factors contribute to mounting expenses over time.
Attorney Neama Rahmani estimated that the defence costs could surpass $500,000 easily, and potentially reach seven or eight figures.
“If Tyler Robinson is sentenced to death, and he has to go through the mandatory Utah state and federal appeals, we're talking about millions of dollars, potentially even north of $10 million,” Rahmani said.
Attorney Greg Skordas explained that Robinson’s lawyers must be “death qualified” under Rule 8 of the Utah Rules of Criminal Procedure. This means they must have extensive experience with murder trials and specialized death penalty training. Skordas also noted that there’s a contract governing costs but no upper limit, meaning expenses could keep climbing.
Skye Lazaro, another Utah-based criminal defence attorney, said that the prosecution’s timeline may be its biggest weakness.
“There's just so much we don't know yet as this case develops,” she remarked, adding that if the timeline doesn’t logically align, it could help Robinson’s defence team avoid a death sentence or even secure a lesser conviction.
Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck and killed on September 10 while giving a speech at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson was arrested shortly after and charged with capital murder. The case has attracted national attention, with political tensions and public scrutiny intensifying as the trial unfolds.
As the trial continues, the cost to Utah taxpayers is expected to balloon, especially if Robinson is convicted and sentenced to death, triggering mandatory state and federal appeals. Legal experts say this could make the Robinson case one of Utah’s costliest criminal defences in recent history.