LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'$10 million': Tyler Robinson’s defence costs may soar in Charlie Kirk's murder case

'$10 million': Tyler Robinson’s defence costs may soar in Charlie Kirk's murder case

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 18:53 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 18:54 IST

Legal experts say that Utah taxpayers may end up paying more than $10 million in defence costs if the case leads to a death penalty verdict.

Initial Funding Approved: $1 Million
1 / 7
(Photograph: FBI)

Initial Funding Approved: $1 Million

Utah County has already approved $1 million in initial funding for Robinson’s defence. However, this is just the beginning. Given the seriousness of the charges, including the possibility of a death sentence, lawyers expect the total cost to rise dramatically as the case progresses.

Why the Costs Could Skyrocket
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Why the Costs Could Skyrocket

Criminal defence attorneys told Fox News Digital that cases involving the death penalty are among the most expensive to defend. Robinson’s legal team will need to prepare for an extended trial, appeals, expert witnesses, and death penalty, qualified lawyers. All of these factors contribute to mounting expenses over time.

Legal Experts Predict Costs Could Top $10 Million
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Legal Experts Predict Costs Could Top $10 Million

Attorney Neama Rahmani estimated that the defence costs could surpass $500,000 easily, and potentially reach seven or eight figures.

“If Tyler Robinson is sentenced to death, and he has to go through the mandatory Utah state and federal appeals, we're talking about millions of dollars, potentially even north of $10 million,” Rahmani said.

Why Death Penalty Cases Are So Expensive
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Why Death Penalty Cases Are So Expensive

Attorney Greg Skordas explained that Robinson’s lawyers must be “death qualified” under Rule 8 of the Utah Rules of Criminal Procedure. This means they must have extensive experience with murder trials and specialized death penalty training. Skordas also noted that there’s a contract governing costs but no upper limit, meaning expenses could keep climbing.

Prosecution Timeline Could Be a Key Factor
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Prosecution Timeline Could Be a Key Factor

Skye Lazaro, another Utah-based criminal defence attorney, said that the prosecution’s timeline may be its biggest weakness.

“There's just so much we don't know yet as this case develops,” she remarked, adding that if the timeline doesn’t logically align, it could help Robinson’s defence team avoid a death sentence or even secure a lesser conviction.

Case Background
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Case Background

Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck and killed on September 10 while giving a speech at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson was arrested shortly after and charged with capital murder. The case has attracted national attention, with political tensions and public scrutiny intensifying as the trial unfolds.

What’s Next?
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

What’s Next?

As the trial continues, the cost to Utah taxpayers is expected to balloon, especially if Robinson is convicted and sentenced to death, triggering mandatory state and federal appeals. Legal experts say this could make the Robinson case one of Utah’s costliest criminal defences in recent history.

Trending Photo

'$10 million': Tyler Robinson’s defence costs may soar in Charlie Kirk's murder case
7

'$10 million': Tyler Robinson’s defence costs may soar in Charlie Kirk's murder case

Why scientists named the deadly comet as 3I/ATLAS?
8

Why scientists named the deadly comet as 3I/ATLAS?

7 countries where aliens and UFOs have been allegedly spotted
7

7 countries where aliens and UFOs have been allegedly spotted

What if 3I/ATLAS really turns out as an alien mothership? Here’s how humans could defend Earth
7

What if 3I/ATLAS really turns out as an alien mothership? Here’s how humans could defend Earth

Is 3I/ATLAS travelling at light speed? Here’s what we know
6

Is 3I/ATLAS travelling at light speed? Here’s what we know