/US puts $10M bounty on Mojtaba Khamenei, IRGC top leaders it claims ‘plan, organise and execute terror worldwide’. Who are they?

The US has placed a $10 million bounty on Mojtaba Khamenei and several other senior Iranian figures, accusing them of directing activities linked to the IRGC. Who are the leaders on Washington’s most-wanted list and why are they being targeted? Scroll down to find out.
The US State Department on Friday (Mar 13) offered a reward of up to $10 million for information about the top 10 Iranian leaders. The list includes Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and other officials.
"These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organizes and executes terrorism around the world," the State Department said. The bounty notice urged tipsters to send information via Tor or Signal and said "your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward."
Who are the ten leaders US has announced bounty for? All you need to know about them.
Mojtaba Khamenei is the second-eldest son of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli attack on Feb 28. On March 8, he was selected as Iran's Supreme Leader.
A mid-ranking cleric, Mojtaba, reportedly served during the Iran-Iraq war and is said to maintain close ties with the Guard.
An Iranian cleric and politician, Ali Asghar Hejazi served as he deputy chief of staff to Ali Khamenei. Long considered one of the most influential figures in the supreme leader’s inner circle. The New York Times reported earlier this week that the senior aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader, had been mentioned as a possible successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The US State Department has also offered bounty for information on Iran's Secretary of the Defense Council.
Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader and the secretary of Iran's Defense Council was also killed on February 28. His replacement is yet to be publicly announced.
The notice also lists 'Advisor to the Supreme Leader' but does not name names. The last Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had multiple high-ranking officials serving as his key advisors, including Ali Shamkhani, Mohammad Shirazi, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Mohammad Bagheri, Mohammad Pakpour, Salah Asadi, Hossein Salami.
Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi is a senior military official in the Islamic Republic of Iran who currently serves as the senior military advisor to the Supreme Leader.
Following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in late February 2026, Safavi has continued in this advisory capacity for the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. He is a veteran commander with deep roots in Iran’s security establishment, having served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from 1997 to 2007.
Another wanted person on the list 'Military Office Chief, SLO'. The last known Military Office Chief of the Supreme Leader's Office was Mohammad Shirazi, who was also killed in the US-Israeli strike that killed Ali Khamenei.
Ali Larijani is believed to be at the center of Iran's response to the joint US-Israeli military operation.
After Khamenei's assassination, he wrote on social media, "America and the Zionist regime [Israel] have set the heart of the Iranian nation ablaze."
"We will burn their hearts. We will make the Zionist criminals and the shameless Americans regret their actions."
"The brave soldiers and the great nation of Iran will deliver an unforgettable lesson to the hellish international oppressors," he added.
Eskandar Momeni, as per reports, joined the IRGC shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and served in the Iran-Iraq war. He is believed to have served within the 25th Karbala Division alongside prominent IRGC figures like current IRGC commander-in-chief Hossein Salami.
Esmail Khatib is the Minister of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) in Iran. He has served in this role since August 2021 and was retained in the cabinet of President Masoud Pezeshkian in 2024.
While there were early reports on 28 February 2026 that an "intelligence chief" may have been killed, subsequent updates have confirmed Khatib is still in his post.
The US State Department in its bounty notice did not name the IRGC commander, it only posted a silhouette as the image. however, reports suggest Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi has taken command of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after his predecessor Mohammad Pakpour, the most recent IRGC chief, was killed during the opening phase of the joint Israeli-US attacks on February 28.
Before this, Vahidi served as the IRGC deputy chief, appointed by late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei himself in December 2025.
He rose through IRGC ranks during the 1980s, holding key positions in intelligence and in the military. Iranian state media reports that he led the elite Quds Force from 1988 to 1997.