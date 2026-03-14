/US puts $10M bounty on Mojtaba Khamenei, IRGC top leaders it claims ‘plan, organise and execute terror worldwide’. Who are they?

The US State Department on Friday (Mar 13) offered a reward of up to $10 million for information about the top 10 Iranian leaders. The list includes Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and other officials.

"These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organizes and executes terrorism around the world," the State Department said. The bounty notice urged tipsters to send information via Tor or Signal and said "your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward."

Who are the ten leaders US has announced bounty for? All you need to know about them.