With President Donald Trump’s strict "10-to-15 day" deadline expiring in the first week of March 2026, the strategic window in the Middle East is rapidly closing. Knowing that a devastating U.S. air campaign may be imminent, hardline factions within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) might view a preemptive strike as their only remaining leverage. The ultimate target? The USS Abraham Lincoln, the Nimitz-class supercarrier currently projecting power from the Arabian Sea. But possessing the desire to strike a US supercarrier and actually having the capability to pull it off are two vastly different things. Here is a breakdown of the realities of a potential preemptive Iranian strike before the deadline expires: