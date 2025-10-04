LOGIN
'1 light day from Earth': NASA's Voyager 1 mission nears record-breaking moment in 2026

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 22:17 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 22:17 IST

Launched in 1977, NASA’s Voyager 1 is on track to achieve something no human-made object has ever done by November 15, 2026, it will reach one light-day from Earth, around 16 billion miles away, deep in interstellar space.

1. Launched in 1977 for a Short Mission — Still Going Strong
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager 1 began its journey in September 1977, originally designed to explore Jupiter and Saturn. But instead of stopping after its primary mission, the spacecraft continued traveling outward, becoming the most distant object ever made by humans.

2. Crossing the Solar System’s Edge in 2012
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

In August 2012, Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause, the boundary separating the Sun’s influence from interstellar space. This historic step made it the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space, over 11 billion miles from Earth at the time.

3. Travelling at 38,000 mph Into Deep Space
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager 1 is cruising through space at about 38,000 miles per hour, covering over a million miles per day. Despite its speed, it’s not heading toward any particular star, it’s simply drifting along a fixed interstellar trajectory.

4. Reaching One Light-Day Away on November 15, 2026
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

On November 15, 2026, Voyager 1 will be one light-day from Earth, roughly 16 billion miles away. This means even light, traveling at 300,000 km/s, will take a full 24 hours to bridge the distance between Earth and the spacecraft.

5. A Tiny Nuclear Battery Keeps It Alive
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Voyager 1 runs on a radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG), a small nuclear battery that provides just enough power to run a few instruments and its transmitter. Though faint, it still sends valuable data to NASA’s Deep Space Network.

6. Another Milestone Awaits in January 2027
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Just weeks after the light-day mark, on January 28, 2027, Voyager 1 will be one light-day away from the Sun as well. No other spacecraft has ever reached such extreme distances, a true record for human exploration.

7. Humanity’s First Footprint in Interstellar Space
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager 1 carries the Golden Record, a time capsule containing sounds, music, and images from Earth. As it drifts endlessly through the galaxy, it serves as humanity’s silent ambassador, marking our presence far beyond the solar system.

