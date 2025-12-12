/'1,570 times more powerful than Hiroshima and Nagasaki': The true story Tsar Bomba nuclear test

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, had placed the US in an unchallengeable position as it became the sole possessor of nuclear weapons. This primacy, however, did not last long as the Soviets made a halting progress in their own nuclear program. The Tsar Bomba, officially named AN602, was developed by Soviet physicists under the direction of Andrei Sakharov. As reported by the Russian state archive Rosatom and stated by the National WWII Museum, the bomb was initially designed to reach a staggering 100 megatons. However, its yield was deliberately reduced to limit environmental devastation and ensure the test aircraft could survive the shockwave.