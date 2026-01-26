/'1,500 entered illegally': How many Iranian sleeper cells are active in US?

A "terrifying new possibility" being tracked by the FBI is the use of First-Person-View (FPV) suicide drones on U.S. soil. Popularized by their ease of use in the Ukraine conflict, these low-cost drones are almost impossible to defend against in a civilian setting. Intelligence sources suggest that Iranian sleeper cells may be training to use these devices to target US citizens or sensitive infrastructure, bringing the tactics of the Middle East battlefield directly to the American homeland.