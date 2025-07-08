/'1.5 seconds to escape death': Which fighter jet has the world’s fastest ejection system?

The title of the world’s fastest and most advanced ejection system is often credited to the K-36D-5 ejection seat, developed in Russia by NPP Zvezda. Used in jets like the Su-57 Felon, this seat can safely eject a pilot at speeds exceeding Mach 2 and altitudes from zero to 25,000 meters. It’s known to complete full ejection sequences in around 1.4 seconds, even under extreme G-forces or when the aircraft is upside down.