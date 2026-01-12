/‘1.4 million to one’: How US dollar triggered Iran’s biggest revolution since 1979

In late December 2025, the Iranian economy crossed a psychological and financial precipice when the unofficial exchange rate for the US dollar hit an unprecedented 1.4 million rials. This staggering devaluation, erasing nearly 90% per cent of the currency's value since 2018, served as the immediate trigger for the current uprising. For ordinary citizens, this rate effectively rendered the national currency worthless, obliterating life savings and making the purchase of imported goods impossible. The collapse was not merely a fluctuation but a definitive signal that the state’s financial structure had fractured under the weight of sanctions and the aftermath of the 12-day conflict with Israel in June 2025.