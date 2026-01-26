/'1,000-Aimpoint Day': Why USS Abraham Lincoln is Iran’s greatest 24-hour nightmare

A key component of the Lincoln's havoc-wreaking capability is the GBU-53/B StormBreaker. These tri-mode seeker smart bombs are small enough that an F-35C can carry dozens in Beast Mode. These munitions are designed to "talk" to one another mid-flight, automatically assigning themselves to different moving targets, such as IRGC armoured columns or mobile missile launchers, within a 40-mile radius. This creates a "saturation swarm" that makes it impossible for ground forces to manoeuvre or hide once they are designated for liquidation.