/‘0-100 in 6.7 seconds’: This Indian EV can outsprint a Lamborghini

Built on Mahindra’s INGLO EV platform and powered by a BYD‑sourced 79 kWh battery, the BE 6 delivers 228 bhp and 380 Nm via a rear‑wheel‑drive layout, enabling brisk straight‑line speed.
The Mahindra BE 6 can sprint from 0‑100 km/h in 6.7 seconds in its top trim (79 kWh variant, 286 hp), which is faster than many performance petrol SUVs, including some entry‑level Lamborghinis. This acceleration puts it firmly in the premium‑EV category.
Offers a WLTP‑equivalent electric range of up to 682 km on the 79 kWh battery and 556 km on the 59 kWh version, placing it ahead of many rivals in the Indian EV landscape .
The BE 6 earned a 5‑star Bharat NCAP rating, with excellent scores in adult and child occupant protection, bolstered by six or seven airbags and Level‑2 ADAS on higher trims.
Available in five variants, ex‑showroom pricing ranges from Rs 18.9 lakh to Rs 26.9 lakh in India. Deliveries began in mid‑March 2025 for the top trim, with lower variants rolling out through mid‑2025.