LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘0-100 in 6.7 seconds’: This Indian EV can outsprint a Lamborghini

‘0-100 in 6.7 seconds’: This Indian EV can outsprint a Lamborghini

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 15:36 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 15:36 IST

Built on Mahindra’s INGLO EV platform and powered by a BYD‑sourced 79 kWh battery, the BE 6 delivers 228 bhp and 380 Nm via a rear‑wheel‑drive layout, enabling brisk straight‑line speed.

Impressive Acceleration for the Segment
1 / 5
(Photograph: Mahindra)

Impressive Acceleration for the Segment

The Mahindra BE 6 can sprint from 0‑100 km/h in 6.7 seconds in its top trim (79 kWh variant, 286 hp), which is faster than many performance petrol SUVs, including some entry‑level Lamborghinis. This acceleration puts it firmly in the premium‑EV category.

BYD‑Sourced Powertrain
2 / 5
(Photograph: Mahindra)

BYD‑Sourced Powertrain

Built on Mahindra’s INGLO EV platform and powered by a BYD‑sourced 79 kWh battery, the BE 6 delivers 228 bhp and 380 Nm via a rear‑wheel‑drive layout, enabling brisk straight‑line speed.

Range That Rivals Charging Anxiety
3 / 5
(Photograph: Mahindra)

Range That Rivals Charging Anxiety

Offers a WLTP‑equivalent electric range of up to 682 km on the 79 kWh battery and 556 km on the 59 kWh version, placing it ahead of many rivals in the Indian EV landscape .

Safety Ratings and Build Quality
4 / 5
(Photograph: Mahindra)

Safety Ratings and Build Quality

The BE 6 earned a 5‑star Bharat NCAP rating, with excellent scores in adult and child occupant protection, bolstered by six or seven airbags and Level‑2 ADAS on higher trims.

Launch Timing and Pricing
5 / 5
(Photograph: Mahindra)

Launch Timing and Pricing

Available in five variants, ex‑showroom pricing ranges from Rs 18.9 lakh to Rs 26.9 lakh in India. Deliveries began in mid‑March 2025 for the top trim, with lower variants rolling out through mid‑2025.

Trending Photo

‘0-100 in 6.7 seconds’: This Indian EV can outsprint a Lamborghini
5

‘0-100 in 6.7 seconds’: This Indian EV can outsprint a Lamborghini

Craving spy thrillers? Watch these 7 web series if you loved Citadel and Jack Ryan on OTT
8

Craving spy thrillers? Watch these 7 web series if you loved Citadel and Jack Ryan on OTT

A self-driving Tesla costs less than your Creta! Here is why you will pay double price in India
7

A self-driving Tesla costs less than your Creta! Here is why you will pay double price in India

Shattered buildings, black smoke and another Israeli war: THESE PICS capture aftermath of Israel's strikes on Syria
7

Shattered buildings, black smoke and another Israeli war: THESE PICS capture aftermath of Israel's strikes on Syria

Inside NASA’s next lunar visors: Why are they important and how they protect astronauts from deadly glare and dust?
8

Inside NASA’s next lunar visors: Why are they important and how they protect astronauts from deadly glare and dust?