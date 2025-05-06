A video of parents celebrating after their son failed in Clss 10 examinations scoring only 200 out of 625 marks has gone viral. In a world where academic performances lead to severe criticism, this video has won all hearts on the internet.

In the video, the parents of the boy identified as Abhishek Cholachagudda, can be seen cutting a cake in which his son's Class 10 score is written. Cholachagudda, a student of Basaveshwar English Medium School in Bagalkot, Karnataka, failed all six subjects in his SSLC board exams (Secondary School Leaving Certificate). He scored a total of 200 out of 625 marks, that is 32 per cent. The celebration wasn't a mockery but a way to recognise the efforts of the boy.

In the video, Abhishek can be seen surrounded by his family, cutting the cake and sharing sweets, while his parents, sister, grandmother, and other relatives cheer him on.

VIDEO | Karnataka: Parents celebrate their son after he fails in Class 10 exam by cutting a cake to boost his morale in Bagalkote. He got 200 marks out of 600, which is 32 percent, below the passing marks. #Karnataka #Bagalkote pic.twitter.com/YJzSBm3Gvq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2025

'My son has failed in examinations, but not in life'

Speaking to news agency PTI, Abhishek's father, Yallappa Cholachagudda, a professional photographer, explained, “Abhishek scored 32 per cent, and this number was designed on the cake. As Abhishek cut the cake, we, all family members, fed him and encouraged him to do better next time...When Abhishek was one year old, he sustained severe burn injuries on his feet. It took him to a shock and he lost his memory. Since then, his memory levels have been very low. It is indeed an achievement that he has studied till Class 10."

"My son has failed in examinations, but not in life. I am very happy that he has secured 200 marks. I wanted to give him a message that the entire family is with him," he added.

This incident served as a major encouragement for Abhishek who said, "I will clear all the subjects in the next attempt...Even though I failed, my family encouraged me. I will retake the exam, pass, and achieve success in life."

Last Friday, the SSLC Exam-1 results were declared by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). The percentage of students who passed the SSLC exam this year was 62.34 per cent, a 9 per cent increase over the previous year. Almost 75 per cent of students received first-class status.

