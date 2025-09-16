/Former Pak cricketer Shahid Afridi’s praise lands Rahul Gandhi in BJP crosshairs

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and his praise has given the BJP fresh ammunition to target the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Afridi criticised the BJP for having a “very nasty mindset” during a panel discussion on a Pakistani TV channel after the Indian cricketers refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, which sparked a controversy.

The former cricketer said, “This government (in India) always plays the religion and Muslim-Hindu card to stay in power. This is a very bad mindset. And this will stay till they are the rulers… They have some good ones too. For instance, Rahul Gandhi has a very positive mindset. He believes in dialogue, taking people along.”

“Is one Israel not enough that you are trying to become another?” Afridi added.

Reacting to the now viral video of Afridi’s remark, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “Rahul Gandhi finds a new fanboy - disgraced Pak cricketer Shahid Afridi!”

“When enemies of India shower praises, you know Congress is a party which is against Bharat, with Pakistan,” he posted on X.

Another BJP leader, Shehzad Poonawalla, also targeted Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, saying, “Not surprised! Everyone who hates India finds an ally in Rahul Gandhi and Congress. From Soros to Shahid...INC = Islamabad National Congress. Congress-Pak Yaarana is very old.”

“Art 370 to Surgical strike to clean chit on 26/11 and Pulwama and Pahalgam - Congress echoes Pakistan’s narrative always,” he wrote in a post on X.

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav had justified his team’s stand after the seven-wicket win on Sunday, saying it was meant to show solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were gunned down by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

“I feel a few things, a few things in life are ahead of a sportsman’s spirit also. We stand with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicate this victory to our Armed Forces,” Surya added.

It was the first game of cricket between the two teams since the Pahalgam attack in April, and there were no handshakes before and after the game.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also reacted, and said in a post on X, “Rahul Gandhi has been the darling of Pakistan! Shahid Afridi and the people of Pakistan can make Rahul Gandhi their leader.”

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also took a dig at the Congress, saying that “enemies of India are cheering for Rahul Gandhi and Indians know exactly where his loyalties lie”. He described Shahid Afridi as a “rabid Hindu-hater”.

