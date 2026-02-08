/Delhi shocker: 3 bodies found in car near Peeragarhi flyover, suicide suspected

Three people were found dead inside a car near the service lane of the Peeragarhi flyover in Outer Delhi on Sunday (Feb 08), police said. The intial invstigation suggest as a case of suicide.

"Three bodies, of two men and one woman, were found earlier today at the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi. Preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide." Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sachin Sharma told ANI.

The deceased included two men and a woman. They have been identified as Randhir (76), Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40). Police said that the car belonged to one of the victims.

According to police, they received a call around 4 PM about a abodoned car with 3 bodies, none of whom were responding. After the preliminary investigation, officials said, "It doesn't seem something forceful happened while a detailed probe is underway.

“Prima facie, the case appears to be a suicide. However, a detailed probe is being conducted to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths,” a police officer said.