/Delhi CM flags off 200 e-buses as capital expands green mobility push, EV fleet aimed at reaching 7,000 by 2026 end

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 200 new electric buses, further expanding the city’s public transport fleet under its ongoing electric mobility programme. The addition is aimed at strengthening urban transport capacity and increasing the share of electric vehicles in daily commuting across the capital. Positioned within broader efforts to improve operational efficiency, the initiative also seeks to reduce dependence on conventional fuel-based buses. The newly inducted buses are intended to operate on key routes, contributing to a more structured and environmentally aligned public transport system in Delhi.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Delhi's public transport has become the first choice of Delhi residents, and the government is continuously working in this direction. In the same vein, today the launch of 200 new EV buses has taken place. These buses will provide people with a comfortable, better, and hassle-free travel experience along with improved connectivity.”

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Delhi–Rohtak e-bus service and infrastructure upgrades



Alongside the fleet expansion, the Delhi–Rohtak interstate electric bus service was launched, establishing a new green mobility link between Delhi and Haryana. The service is designed to support intercity travel with electric-powered public transport, improving connectivity between the two regions. In parallel, the Madanpur Khadar bus terminal was inaugurated to enhance passenger handling capacity and streamline bus operations in the area. The new administrative building at the East Vinod Nagar Depot was also dedicated, supporting depot-level management and operational coordination within the transport system. These additions form part of wider infrastructure upgrades linked to the expanding bus network.

The Chief Minister also stated that the number of electric buses in Delhi has already crossed 4,500, with a target of reaching 7,000 by the end of 2026.

Towards integrated sustainable mobility



These developments are positioned as part of a wider, integrated shift in Delhi’s transport strategy rather than isolated announcements. The government has indicated that the combined rollout of electric buses, interstate connectivity improvements, and depot modernisation reflects a structured move towards sustainable urban mobility. These developments contribute to the ongoing transition of Delhi’s transport ecosystem towards cleaner energy use and more organised operational frameworks, while strengthening both intra-city and intercity travel networks.