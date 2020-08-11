Top 5 Hollywood news today: Zac Efron to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' remake, Hilary Swank back with new series

Zac Efron will be playing one of the leads in the remake of 'Three Men and a Baby' which was a 1980s hit. Meanwhile, Metallica has announced that it will be hosting a drive-in concert for fans.



Metallica's next concert will take place at a drive-in



Amid pandemic, musicians are finding newer ways to stay connected to their fans. While live music session on virtual space has now become common, the heavy metal band Metallica has planned to bring its concerts to its fans. The band is set to bring a recorded concert to fans, which will air at drive-in theatres throughout the United States and Canada.

Toronto Film Festival 2020 to feature drive-in, open-air screenings



The Toronto Film Festival has new plans for this year’s edition, given there are many restrictions owing to the pandemic. Running from September 10-19 this year, TIFF will not only have digital screenings but also drive-in and open-air screenings of selected films for the viewers.



'Away' trailer: Hilary Swank leads a mission to space in new Netflix series



Two-time academy award-winning actress Hillary Swank is back- this time in a Netflix series that has her leading a mission to Mars. The trailer was dropped online recently and shows Swank leaving behind her husband and daughter to lead a historic mission of NASA.



Zac Efron to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' remake for Disney+

Zac Efron has been roped to star in ‘Three Men and a Baby’, a remake of the 1987 comedy that Disney plans on making. The remake is meant for Disney+. It was originally a French film that was remade as ‘Three Men’ with stars Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as New York bachelors who find themselves caring, and subsequently, falling for, an infant.



'Lion' director Garth Davis to helm Disney's new 'Tron' film with Jared Leto



Director Garth Davis of the fame ‘Lion’ has been roped in to make the next ‘Tron’ installment, Disney’s popular sci-fi franchise. Jared Leto has been cast in the leading role.



