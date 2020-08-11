Zac Efron to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' remake for Disney+

Zac Efron has been roped to star in ‘Three Men and a Baby’, a remake of the 1987 comedy that Disney plans on making.

The remake is meant for Disney+. It was originally a French film that was remade as ‘Three Men’ with stars Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as New York bachelors who find themselves caring, and subsequently, falling for, an infant. Drug dealers who threatened the child also figured into the plot.

The film was directed by Leonard Nimoy and was a big hit becoming the first live-action Disney film to cross the $100 million mark domestically. It was followed by Three Men and a Little Lady in 1990 that reunited the cast but not Nimoy.

‘Three Men and a Baby’ is being produced by Gordon Gray who is best known for his inspirational sports dramas such as ‘The Rookie’ and Ben Affleck-starrer ‘The Way Back’.

Currently, the search for a director continues.