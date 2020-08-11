Metallica's next concert will take place at a drive-in

Amid pandemic, musicians are finding newer ways to stay connected to their fans. While live music session on virtual space has now become common, the heavy metal band Metallica has planned to bring its concerts to its fans. The band is set to bring a recorded concert to fans, which will air at drive-in theatres throughout the United States and Canada.



On Monday, the band took to social media to announce the news, which is part of Encore`s `Drive-In Nights` series.

"We`re bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theatre near you on August 29 with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by @encoredrivein," the band said.

We’re bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theater near you on August 29 with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by @encoredrivein! Tix go on sale Friday, 8/14 with a Fifth Member presale on Wednesday, 8/12. Visit https://t.co/USlKNdaEll for more info. pic.twitter.com/AiD8sPe4IS — Metallica (@Metallica) August 10, 2020 ×

The event will take place on August 29 event and will also feature Three Days Grace as the opening act. This is Metallica's first event in a year.



The press release issued by the band states that the concert will be shot "at a location near the band`s Northern California headquarters" as well as be "edited and mixed by Metallica`s award-winning production team to the highest standards possible."

Additionally, the concert will show material from their nearly 40-year career.According to the band, every ticket purchase, which admits one carload of up to six people, will include four digital downloads of Metallica`s upcoming album, `S&M2.`

Drive-in concerts and screenings are slowly becoming the norm amid pandemic. With most public spaces still not open, musicians, film festivals are looking at virtual screenings as well as drive-ins. The Chainsmokers' drive-in concert drew criticism recently as many of the viewers were seen at the event without a mask.

Recent reports also suggest that this year's edition of Toronto Film Festival will have drive-in screening.