Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Venom' sequel gets a title, 'Friends' actors invite fans to their reunion

The reunion of the 'Friends' has been one of the most anticipated events of the year and the now some lucky fans may just get to be a part of the historic moment soon.



Meanwhile, the title and the released date of the 'Venom' sequel has finally been officially announced. Here are the top stories of the day.



'Friends' fans can now win a chance to attend taping of reunion special episode



This is a one time opportunity for die hard ‘Friends’ fans as the star cast is now offering a chance to attend the taping of their much-talked-about reunion special episode. The reunion special for HBO Max has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.



Chris Hemsworth chased by Indian fan on bike; actor says he has found his stuntman



Indian fans are a league of their own. They can go to any length to just get a picture with their favourite stars or catch a glimpse of them. While shooting in India, Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth got a taste of the crazy fandom that he enjoys in the country.



'Venom' sequel gets official title and takes 'The Batman' original release date



Another Hollywood film gets delayed because of a coronavirus outbreak as Sony pushed the release date of ‘Venom’ sequel. The production house also announced the official title of the film -- ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’.



'Avengers' director: India's beautiful locales are rarely seen in international action films



With Netflix film ‘Extraction’ coming closer to its release date, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-director Joe Russo who is the head behind this film, opened up about shooting for the film in India. Joe Russo recently said that India is a beautiful country but its locales have rarely been tapped into in any modern international action films.

Venice Film Festival director hints at collaborating with Cannes this year



The annual Cannes Film festival, considered as one of the most prestigious film events of the year was earlier scheduled to take place in May but now the organisers have shown eagerness to combine it with Venice Film Festival that is set to take place in September.



