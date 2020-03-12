Top 5 Hollywood news today: Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus, late-night shows to undergo a major change 

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks took to his Instagram account to confirm that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive to coronavirus.



Coronavirus, in fact, has majorly affected the entertainment business as most late-night shows have decided to film episodes without the presence of a live audience.



Here are the top stories for the day.



Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus



Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor said on Twitter. The actor, 63, said that he and Wilson, also 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film after they felt tired with slight fevers.



All popular late-night shows to go without live audience courtesy coronavirus scare



Coronavirus scare looms large over popular US TV chat shows as the makers have decided to go without live audiences for the coming episodes. This means none of your favourite talk shows like those hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, John Oliver and Andy Cohen will have live audiences.



'Screaming. Livid. Called me a c***', reveals Kate Beckinsale as Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years prison



Hours after the much-expected sentence came through in Harvey Weinstein’s case, British actress Kate Beckinsale opened up on the horrors she faced when she worked with the now-disgraced Hollywood producer.



Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to airport as precaution to coronavirus



Naomi Campbell sure knows how to fly safe and she has now taken extra precautionary steps to be safe at this time of the year when the world battles with coronavirus. As the coronavirus outbreak seizes the attention of the world, the 49-year-old former supermodel posted photos of self at the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.



Cannes Film Festival may get cancelled if COVID-19 situation doesn't improve



The prestigious Cannes film festival may get cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. The event takes place every year in May and while there are a few months left to the festival, speculations are rife that the outbreak might affect the festival.

