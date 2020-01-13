Top 5 Hollywood news today: Tarantino wins big at Critics' Choice Awards, Jennifer Aniston has a 'Friends' reunion

The awards season has officially begun! The Critics Choice Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night and almost mirrored Golden Globes in many categories. Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' won top honours while Sam Mendes took direction award.



While Critics Choice Awards ruled the morning, here are the other top Hollywood stories of the day.



'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' wins best picture, Sam Mendes, Bong Joon-ho share direction award



Quentin Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Hollywood, 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', won the best picture award on Sunday at the Critics' Choice Awards. The awards ceremony, which took place in Santa Monica are seen as a barometer for the Oscars, for which nominations are due out Monday.



Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanks Jennifer Lopez for insipiring her while writing 'Fleabag'



Phoebe Waller Bridge's 'Fleabag' resonated with women all across the world. But Waller-Bridge credits Jennifer Lopez for inspiring her. The writer-actress won the Critics’ Choice Award for best comedy series on Sunday for 'Fleabag' and during her acceptance speech thanked JLo for inspiring her work.



2020 Oscar nominations to be announced; here's what to expect



Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards have more or less given us hints of which films, director and actors will get a nod at the Oscars 2020 on Monday morning as the Academy announces the final list.



'1917' overthrows 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalkers' at the American box office



Riding high on its Golden Globes success, Universal's war drama '1917' dominated at the North American box office this weekend and earned an estimated $36.5 million. Trade pundits feel the box office numbers were unexpected but timely as the film is likely to nominated in multiple categories at the Oscars.



Jennifer Aniston has a girls night with 'Friends' co-stars Courteny Cox, Lisa Kudrow



Actress Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of her night out with co-stars and best friends Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. The three actresses can be seen in smart casuals with minimal makeup.



