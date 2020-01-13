Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanks Jennifer Lopez for insipiring her while writing 'Fleabag'

Phoebe Waller Bridge's 'Fleabag' resonated with women all across the world. But Waller-Bridge credits Jennifer Lopez for inspiring her. The writer-actress won the Critics’ Choice Award for best comedy series on Sunday for 'Fleabag' and during her acceptance speech thanked JLo for inspiring her work. See the complete list of winners here



"This means such a massive amount especially after seeing who we are nominated with,” Waller-Bridge said. "There is bad acting on my part. You have no idea how much you can accidentally inspire someone by your work. And someone inspired this show and that’s J Lo I decided that the priest’s favourite song was ‘Jenny from the Block’ and it opened the whole character up for me," she added.



Lopez was also in attendance at the awards ceremony and was nominated for her performance in 'Hustlers'.



Waller-Bridge also thanked her sister Isobel Waller-Bridge for composing for the series.



“I dedicate this award to Isobel who composed the music for the show,” the actress said. “There are slightly mediocre bits in Fleabag that are elevated by her score.”



A week back, Waller-Bridge’s also took home best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy at the Golden Globes.



Waller-Bridge later auctioned her Golden Globes outfit to raise funds for the victims of an Australian bushfire. The actress had worn an embellished pan-suit by Ralph & Russo.