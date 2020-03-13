Top 5 Hollywood news today: London premiere of Mulan cancelled, Tom Hanks thanks doctors for the care

Hollywood has been grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus for the past few days. Promotional events, premiers and film releases have all been deferred due to COVID 19 pandemic.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Red carpet called off for London premiere of 'Mulan'



Disney's European premiere of 'Mulan' in London's Leicester Square will be scaled down "in an abundance of caution", with no media line-up or red carpet, organisers said on Thursday. Leicester Square is a popular spot for major film premieres, where stars are cheered by fans and walk the red carpet before going into the cinema.



'Thanks for taking good care' writes Tom Hanks in a new picture with wife post coronavirus diagnosis



He sent the world into a tizzy as Tom Hanks revealed that he was quarantined with wife as they both tested positive for Coronavirus. The couple were in Australia when they contracted COVID-19. Tom Hanks was set to shoot for his next film based on the life of Elvis Presley.



Streaming platforms big hit amid coronavirus outbreak



At a time when the world is battling with coronavirus, there are reports that streaming platforms like Netflix and others are winning big with people streaming from their homes, having being holed up because of the viral outbreak.



Tribeca Film Festival 2020 postponed amid coronavirus scare



Another one to bite the dust is the Tribeca Film Festival owing to coronavirus. Sources close to the prestigious film festival revealed that the 19th edition that was due to take place between April 15-26 stands postponed amid the virus scare.



Watch: Gloria Gaynor fights coronavirus with ‘I Will Survive’ music video



With the world in panic over the coronavirus outbreak, music legend Gloria Gaynor came up with a funny way to deal with a pandemic problem. Singer started 'I Will Survive' challenge on Instagram in which she is seen washing her hands for 20 seconds as recommends by CDC( Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).



