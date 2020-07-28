Top 5 Hollywood news today: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reunite, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas become parents

'Game Of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas welcomed the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

Meanwhile, amid divorce rumours, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunited at Wyoming on Monday.



Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome home first child



'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a representative for the couple said in a statement on Monday (July 27).



Kim Kardashian breaks down as she meets Kanye West first time since divorce talks



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a tearful reunion after the rapper had a Twitter outburst in which he spoke of “wanting divorce” among other things. Kim Kardashian was spotted in Wyoming as she flew to be with her husband Kanye. The two were spotted sitting in the backseat of their car as Kim had a meltdown and was seen sobbing during an intense conversation.



Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone wedding again



Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom have postponed their long-impending wedding yet again. While the first time the reason was coronavirus, it’s their baby this time. As they wait for the arrival of their first child together, Katy and Orlando plan to hold off their wedding.



'Ellen DeGeneres Show' being investigated for workplace misconduct



WarnerMedia has launched an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct on the set of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’. This comes after an article detailed how the show misappropriated and subjected those working to racism, unjust termination and an overall toxic work culture. The news was reported on July 16.



Here's when you can watch theatrical release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' in different countries



Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Tenet’ is likely to reach its fans sooner than imagined as makers reveal release dates -- that differ for different countries. ‘Tenet’ will first open in more than 70 countries starting on August 26 followed by US cities starting September 3.



