Top 5 Hollywood news today: Benedict Cumberbatch joins cast of 'Spider-Man 3', Kristen Stewart opens up about Diana biopic

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role of Doctor Strange in the upcoming 'Spider-Man 3'. Meanwhile, Mindy Kalling has revealed that she has welcomed baby no 2 last month.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in 'Spider-Man 3'



Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Marvel’s Doctor Strange for the latest Spider-Man movie installment. The film will star Tom Holland as Spider-man and is being made in collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.



Bill Hader, Javon Walton join 'The Addams Family' sequel



While Bill Hader will voice the new character Cyrus while Javon Walton will take on the role of the youngest Addams sibling, Pugsley. Earlier, Finn Wolfhard, at 18 years of age, played Pugsley in the 2019 ‘The Addams Family’ movie, but he has now aged out of the role.



Kristen Stewart opens up on prep for Princess Diana biopic, 'accent is intimidating as hell'



The world will once again get up close with the life story of late Princess Diana who has charmed generations. Firstly, the upcoming season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ will feature her chapter as the story of British monarchy moves one decade ahead and then in Pablo Larrain’s feature film ‘Spencer’.



Mindy Kaling reveals she had her second baby in September



Mindy Kaling is now a mother of two! The writer-actress gave birth to her second child, a baby boy last month. Kaling, who has kept her personal life closely guarded from the media glare, announced the arrival of her son during a recent appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'.



'Glee' actor Blake Jenner takes full responsibility for physically abusive relationship with former partner



In a long post on Instagram, actor Blake Jenner took responsibility for an abusive relationship he was a part of. Through the statement, Jenner also issued an apology and lodged serious claims of abuse against his former partner.



