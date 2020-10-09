Mindy Kaling reveals she had her second baby in September

Mindy Kaling is now a mother of two! The writer-actress gave birth to her second child, a baby boy last month. Kaling, who has kept her personal life closely guarded from the media glare, announced the arrival of her son during a recent appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'.



"I’m telling this for the first time, it feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” said Kaling, 41. “This is news to a lot of people. It’s true." She has decided to name her son Spencer.



Kaling had her daughter Katherine in late 2017. The father's identity is not publically known.



In an earlier interview to The New York Times, Kaling had stated she did not plan to reveal the identity of the father anytime soon.



"My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it," she said.

The star who is also a writer and a producer has admitted that she has to strike a filne balance between work and motherhood.



"I am someone who loves work. That will never change. But the kind of work that I do has changed. When I did the first season of 'The Mindy Project' at Hulu, they were like, 'You could do as many episodes in a season as you want.' And I was like, 'Can we do the maximum?'" she recalled. "But waking up at 5 o’clock in the morning to do 26 episodes of TV is not something that I’m going to do again. Right now I’m surprised at how much I enjoy being a mom."



Kaling said she never had 'maternal instinct' before her children were born but admitted to be enjoying motherhood now.

"I’m very impatient, and having a baby requires an amount of patience that I was worried about," Kaling shared. "But they don’t tell you that the thing will look so much like you, and do things that are so sweet and adorable, that you’ll naturally not have the same impatience that you would have with a stranger or someone who works for you."