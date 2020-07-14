Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Batman' shifts its shooting location, Naya Rivera's body found in Lake Piru

Five days since 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera went missing, the authorities on Monday found her body floating in Lake Piru. Meanwhile Mat Reeves' 'Batman' will no longer be shot outdoors.



Here are the top stories of the day.



'Glee' star Naya Rivera dead at 33 as police find body at lake where she went missing



‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera has finally been found by local authorities. According to latest updates from Ventura County, a body has been recovered from California’s Lake Piru yesterday and they are “confident” that it is none other than the missing actress Naya.



Read this: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/glee-star-naya-rivera-dead-at-33-as-police-find-body-at-lake-where-she-went-missing-313117

Idris Elba does not want censorship of old shows now deemed 'racist'



Hollywood actor Idris Elba is not fine with censorship of old sitcoms that is deemed as hurtful today because of its content. He was referring to content that people are now finding “racist” like ‘Little Britain’ which came under fire because of the use of blackface make-up in some sketches. It was recently dropped from Netflix, BBC iPlayer and BritBox.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-Idris-Elba-does-not-want-censorship-of-old-shows-now-deemed-racist-313188

This is why Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' will no longer be shot on location anymore



Matt Reeves’ big ticket project ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson has not taken off ever since coronavirus pandemic struck the world and shut the entertainment industry completely.



read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-This-is-why-Matt-Reeves-The-Batman-will-no-longer-be-shot-on-location-anymore-313257

'Empire' actor Bryshere Gray arrested on charges of domestic violence



Bryshere Gray, who is best known for his role in 'Empire', has been arrested in Arizona for physically abusing his wife, police said. The Goodyear Police Department booked 26-year-old Gray into jail on Saturday.



read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-Empire-actor-Bryshere-Gray-arrested-on-charges-of-domestic-violence-313196

Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning in Lake Piru: Authorities



Naya Rivera always looked out for her son - even in the final moments of her life. On Monday, as Ventura County Sheriff's officials confirmed that Rivera's body had been found floating in the northeast corner of Lake Piru, it brought an end to five days of relentless search in California lake. While addressing the media, the police stated that the actress died while saving her son.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/naya-rivera-saved-her-son-before-drowning-in-lake-piru-authorities-313216