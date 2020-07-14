'Empire' actor Bryshere Gray arrested on charges of domestic violence

Bryshere Gray, who is best known for his role in 'Empire', has been arrested in Arizona for physically abusing his wife, police said. The Goodyear Police Department booked 26-year-old Gray into jail on Saturday.



According to reports, Gray's wife had visible injuries when she flagged someone down for help near Gray’s home in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, saying her husband had assaulted her.



She told emergency responders that Gray had strangled her after which she was taken to a hospital.

Gray has been charged with aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct. The actor initially refused to leave his home when the police arrived and was eventually arrested after SWAT and crisis negotiators responded.



His wife has been treated for non-threatening injuries at the hospital.



Gray, who played Hakeem Lyon on the Chicago-based TV show 'Empire'. This isn't the first time that he's run into trouble. He was was pulled over in Chicago in 2019 after authorities said a temporary license plate didn’t match the 2014 Rolls Royce he was driving. The actor was arrested on a misdemeanour registration charge back then and later released on bail.