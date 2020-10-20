Top 5 Hollywood news today: 50 Cents extends support to Donald Trump, new on set photos from 'The Batman' reveal exciting details

Amid growing cases of coronavirus in the UK, the crew of 'The Batman' is busy filming the superhero film. New photos from the set have emerged which give exciting details of the film. Meanwhile, slamming Joe Biden, 50 Cents has shown support for Donald Trump in the upcoming US Presidential elections.



Here are the top stories of the day.



'The Affair' star Dominic West set to play Prince Charles in final two seasons of 'The Crown'



Hit show ‘The Affair’ actor Dominic West is set to take over the role of Prince Charles in Netflix web show ‘The Crown’ in the final two seasons. Dominic West will play Prince Charles at the time of his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles while he was with Diana, Princess of Wales.



'The Batman' new set photos reveal exciting details about the Robert Pattinson starrer



New ‘The Batman’ set photos have come out and it might reveal more about the film that we anyone would expect. As the filming continues, the Matt Reeves directorial will next be shot in Chicago after one leg of shooting wraps in the UK. Chicago is meanwhile under prep for the new Gotham City -- the place where Batman lives and protects its people.



50 Cent reveals support for Trump after Joe Biden's tax plan is announced



Rapper 50 Cent has stated who he’s voting for in the US elections 2020. The 45-year-old hip-hop mogul took to Instagram to offer his support for President Trump. This came after Vice President revealed his proposed tax plan that did not sit too well with the rapper.



Avatar 2: New set photo reveals Edie Falco as General Ardmore



‘Avatar 2’ is back in business and makers have started filming for the upcoming installments. New set photos have been released from the set as award-winner Edie Falco can be seen as a human character General Ardmire.



Chris Hemsworth reveals when he will start filming for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'



‘Thor’ star Chris Hemsworth was supposed to commence shooting for the next installment for the superhero film but the pandemic has spoiled plans for almost everybody associated with the film. Now, the MCU actor has some update on when ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will resume filming.



