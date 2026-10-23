/Tantara: Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo team up for Netflix period drama set in Korea’s showbiz world; premiere date set

Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo are joining forces for a period drama that looks back at the ambitions, rivalries and struggles shaping South Korea’s entertainment industry decades ago. Titled Tantara, the upcoming Netflix series follows people trying to build successful careers in music despite difficult beginnings. The drama, written by Noh Hee-gyoung and directed by Lee Yoon-jung, is scheduled to arrive this year.

When will Tantara premiere on OTT?

Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo are set to share the screen in Tantara, a new Netflix drama exploring the people and ambitions behind South Korea’s entertainment industry during a period of significant change.

The series will premiere globally on December 11, bringing together two popular Korean stars for a story centred on music, friendship and the pursuit of success. The streaming platform Netflix announced the same on their social media handle, Instagram.

Written by Noh Hee-gyoung and directed by Lee Yoon-jung, the period drama moves between the 1960s and 1980s, following characters who attempt to establish themselves in the music business despite financial hardship and personal setbacks.

All about Tantara

In the upcoming show Tantara, Song Hye Kyo plays the role of Min Ja, a woman whose difficult childhood shapes her determination to build a different future. After taking on various jobs to make ends meet, she finds an opportunity in the recording industry and decides to pursue it.

While Gong Yoo appears as Dong Gu, Min Ja’s childhood friend. Having grown up alongside her, he becomes her companion in the journey towards their shared ambitions. Their path into the entertainment business is not straightforward, with the pair taking on different jobs before finding their footing as newcomers working in talent management.

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