Two days after he had to undergo emergency surgery after being stabbed by an intruder in his house, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has now been shifted out of the ICU and moved to a suite at the Lilavati Hospital. The actor was under observation on Thursday and was moved to a special room later on Friday at the hospital.



In the wee hours of Thursday, the actor was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra home after a failed attempt at burglary.



The assailant had demanded Rs 1 crore, as per the house help, who was present at the scene, and also sustained injuries from the knife wielded by the intruder.

According to a report in news agency IANS, the actor is likely to be discharged on January 21.



Kareena Kapoor Khan records statement

Saif's wife, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement with the Mumbai police on Friday. No one has been arrested in relation to the case so far. The Police, however, have reportedly detained a person for questioning.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inch of knife from his wound. The actor was stabbed 6 times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their son's nanny and Saif as he tried to intervene.