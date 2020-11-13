Priyanka Chopra is all praise for Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'

Anurag Basu's recent release 'Ludo' is getting a lot of praise from the viewers and the critics alike. Priyanka Chopra is no different. The actor recently took to her social media to praise Basu's directorial, calling it 'slick' and 'fun'.



Applauding the entire team of 'Ludo', Chopra wrote, "#Ludo is slick, fun, crazy... has @anuragbasuofficial written all over it. Lots of love and luck to the team.. what an amazing bunch of talent in one film. Totally enjoyed it (sic),"







Basu returned to the director's chair after a span of three years post 'Jagga Jasoos' in 2017. Ludo is a dark-comedy anthology which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Pearle Maaney and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.









Chopra has worked with the director in 2012 film 'Barfi'. More recently, the actor revealed her first look from the upcoming superhero film 'We Can Be Heroes'. The upcoming movie has been directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez, and is a stand-alone sequel of the 2005 movie, 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D'.



Apart from this film, Priyanka has another Netflix movie on the pipeline--'The White Tiger', and her other upcoming projects also includes Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix 4.