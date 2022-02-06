Lata Mangeshkar laid to rest in Mumbai; as it happened

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (Feb 6). Photograph: WION
Feb 06, 2022, 08:45 PM
From PM Modi, to Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Cricket star Sachin Tendulkar to CM Udhav Thackeray- dignitaries from all walks of life came to bid a final goodbye to India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.
See photos of her last rites here- Lata Mangeshkar funeral: PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan & others pay tribute to the icon
Feb 06, 2022, 07:28 PM
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and paid tribute to Mangeshkar. Khan said, that with her death, the subcontinent has lost one its greatest singers.
With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 6, 2022
Feb 06, 2022, 07:17 PM
PM Modi pays his last respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/2WtTe9aXgT— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
Feb 06, 2022, 07:04 PM
The legendary singer being given full state honours during the cremation ceremony.
#WATCH | State honour being given to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
(Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/9fMvwyT9W6
Feb 06, 2022, 07:00 PM
PM Narendra Modi was received at Mumbai airport by state minister Aditya Thackeray and BJP leader Devender Fadnavis.
Feb 06, 2022, 06:57 PM
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Mumbai. He will be attending Mangeshkar's funeral.
Feb 06, 2022, 06:55 PM
Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan pay their last respect to Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park.
#WATCH | Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Shah Rukh Khan pay last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park pic.twitter.com/r22Njpi4XW— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
Feb 06, 2022, 06:15 PM
PM Modi arrives for Lata Mangeshkar's funeral. The funeral will shortly take place at Shivaji Park.
Maharashtra | Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains reach Shivaji Park in Mumbai for last rites pic.twitter.com/6YVNsoSHiJ— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
Feb 06, 2022, 05:43 PM
Lata Mangeshkar's last rites will take place at Shivaji Park at 6pm. All state ministers of Maharashtra govt will be attending the funeral. PM Modi is also likely to be a part of the ceremony.
Mangeshkar will get full state honours during the cremation.
Mumbai | People join the funeral procession of #LataMangeshkar as it proceeds to Shivaji Park from her 'Prabhukunj' residence— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
The last rites of the legendary singer will be performed at Shivaji Park today evening pic.twitter.com/poVpSWNm2f
Feb 06, 2022, 05:22 PM
Did you know Lata Mangeshkar made her acting debut at the age of 14 in a Marathi film?
At the age of 13 Lata Didi appeared in the #Marathi film Pahili Mangalagaur (1942). Throwback to her charming still from the film:#LataMangeshkar #RipLataMangeshkar #LataDidi pic.twitter.com/bZZLaRjE75— NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) February 6, 2022
Feb 06, 2022, 05:20 PM
Did you know late actor Dilip Kumar was Lata Mangeshkar's rakhi brother? Check out 10 rare pictures of the legendary singer from the archives
Feb 06, 2022, 05:07 PM
Lata Mangeshkar's love for cricket was well-known. She also shared a deep bond with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
Tendulkar was one of the first to visit Breach Candy hospital on Sunday morning following the singer's demise.
Lata Mangeshkar's was a big fan of cricket, loved Sachin Tendulkar
Feb 06, 2022, 03:32 PM
Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and other stars arrive at Prabha Kunj, Lata Mangeshkar's residence to pay their tribute to the late singer.
Feb 06, 2022, 03:16 PM
"India has lost its voice today. Lata Mangeshkar, 'the nightingale of India', is no more. It's a void that will never be filled by anyone - in any generation. Mangeshkar's seven-decade career in Indian cinema, having sung over 50,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages is both enviable and inspiring. Having inspired generations of musicians, Mangeshkar leaves behind a tall legacy of songs that will remain timeless for years to come."
Feb 06, 2022, 02:55 PM
According to latest reports, PM Modi is likely to attend late singer Lata Mangeshkar's last rights which will take place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 6:30 PM.
Feb 06, 2022, 02:39 PM
PM Narendra Modi on said he will be visiting Mumbai later in the day to pay his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
"Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," Modi tweeted.
Feb 06, 2022, 02:10 PM
India lyricist Javed Akhtar and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher paid their tributes to Lata Mangeshkar at her residence.
Mumbai | Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Anupam Kher at 'Prabhukunj', Lata Mangeshkar's Peddar Road residence pic.twitter.com/D73xx5ihgR— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
Feb 06, 2022, 01:46 PM
PM Modi address on Lata Mangeshkar
During a virtual address to pay tribute to the legendary singer, Indian PM Modi said, "Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her."
"Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart." he added.
Feb 06, 2022, 01:18 PM
Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar was brought to her Peddar Road residence.
Mumbai | Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar brought to 'Prabhukunj', her Peddar Road residence— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
The last rites of the legendary singer will be performed at Shivaji Park today evening. pic.twitter.com/wmqjlAa4o0
Feb 06, 2022, 01:17 PM
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar.
See pictures here:
Sachin Tendulkar arrives to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital pic.twitter.com/yn75CCYmys— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
Feb 06, 2022, 01:15 PM
Officials review preparations for the last rites
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reached Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was being treated.
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has reviewed preparations for the last rites ceremony of singer at Shivaji Park.
Last rites to be held with full state honours today evening.
Feb 06, 2022, 01:13 PM
Indian PM Modi's virtual rally in Goa has been cancelled after Mangeshkar's demise.
Apart from that, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in northern state Uttar Pradesh has put off the release of its 'Sankalp Patra', following the declaration of national mourning for Lata Mangeshkar's demise.
The 'Sankalp Patra' was scheduled to be released by Union Minister Amit Shah at the party's state headquarters on Sunday morning.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also reached the BJP office but after a meeting between the party leaders, the decision to put off the event was announced.
The party leaders also observed a two-minute silence in respect of the 92-year-old singer.
Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022
Feb 06, 2022, 01:11 PM
Indian cricket team pay tributes
Indian players to sport black armbands in 1st ODI vs West Indies to condole Lata Mangeshkar's demise.
The BCCI joins the nation in mourning the loss of Bharat Ratna Smt. Lata Mangeshkar ji. The queen of melody enthralled the country for decades. An avid follower of the game and an ardent supporter of Team India, she helped create an awareness using music as a medium.#RIPLataji pic.twitter.com/BSfDb9YnYC— BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones. 🙏— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2022
Feb 06, 2022, 01:05 PM
Two days of state mourning
The Indian government has announced that two days of state mourning will be observed today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar.
Feb 06, 2022, 12:59 PM
Javed Akhtar is among the millions who believe Lataji’s voice to be therapeutic. “When your morale is down or when you're not feeling well, her songs immediately restore and heal you,” he said.
Here are the 5 songs of Lataji that are known to have a healing effect
Feb 06, 2022, 12:57 PM
Lata Mangeshkar sang only one song for Guru Dutt’s entire repertoire. Here’s why
"...there was one filmmaker who could not/did not work with the Nightingale through most of his cinema, and that was Guru Dutt. In none of his magnum opuses from 'Pyasa' to 'Kagaz Ke Phool' to 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' and 'Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi' will you find the life-giving vocals of Lata Mangeshkar," the author writes.
Feb 06, 2022, 12:51 PM
Bollywood pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar
Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and others took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the 'Nightingale of India'.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also paid tribute on Twitter with a heartfelt post, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti"
Feb 06, 2022, 12:49 PM
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu joined the nation in sending their condolences.
President Kovind wrote: "In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable."
PM Modi wrote: "Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades."
Feb 06, 2022, 12:37 PM
Lata Mangeshkar passes away
India's most loved singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 6) at the age of 92, leaving behind a teary-eyed nation.
She passed away at 8:12am (local time) due to a multi-organ failure, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the iconic singer in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
The government announced two days of national mourning. The national flag will fly at half-mast and the Bollywood icon will be given a funeral with state honours.
The 'Melody Queen' was conferred with the highest civilian honours of India and France.
Her body will be brought at 12.30 PM to her Peddar Road residence- Prabha Kunj- so that family members, colleagues, friends and fans can pay their last respect.
At 6:30 PM her body will be moved for last rites to Shivaji Park where the last rites will be performed.