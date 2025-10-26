Natasha Poonawalla stuns in a velvet Balenciaga dress at Kim Kardashian's birthday bash

Kim Kardashian had a grand birthday celebration on 21st October, and several celebrities were present at the bash, including Indian philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla. Natasha also made a striking appearance in a red velvet outfit, reaffirming her status as one of India’s most fashionable icons.

What did Natasha wear to Kim's Birthday party?

The spotlight from the birthday girl could have easily shifted to Natasha as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a deep red outfit that screamed high fashion and luxury. For Kim's birthday bash, Natasha chose a burgundy velvet Balenciaga gown, which she accessorised with a statement ring and diamond-studded earrings. The dress seemed to bring in old-world Hollywood glam mixed with royalty. The rich burgundy gown, made with plush velvet, gave Natasha a structured bodice that added just the right amount of edge and curves to the entire fit. Natasha kept her makeup basic, with bronzed tones, soft blush and nude lips, which didn't overpower the elegance of the dress.

What did Kim Kardashian wear at her birthday?

Popular reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday in full glam, dressed up in haute couture pieces rather than a fresh casual look. She looked like a heavenly goddess in the corset top, along with a mini skirt and tie-knot heels. From the posts that she has shared on social media, it does appear that the bash was grand.

Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian dazzled in a jewel-embellished corset bustier, along with distressed vintage jeans and layered diamond necklaces. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian kept it simple but stylish by choosing a classic denim shirt dress with sleek black tights and slicked hair.

Who is Natasha Poonawalla?

Natasha Poonawalla is an Indian entrepreneur, philanthropist and socialite. She works as the Executive Director of Serum Institute of India, which is one of the largest vaccine manufacturers across the world. Alongside, she also gives contributions as a chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, which focuses on education, health and sanitation for under-privileged communities. Natasha, popularly known for her bold and daring fashion choices at high-profile fashion events such as the Met Gala, has been introduced as a style icon in her own way.