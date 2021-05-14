Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Friends' reunion release date announced, Ellen DeGeneres slams media

After a year of delay, the much-anticipated reunion episode of 'Friends' is finally premiering in May. Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres states that the media coverage around the workplace scandal was 'misogynistic'.



Here are the top five headlines that made a buzz in the Hollywood corridors today.



'Friends' reunion teaser out! To premiere on this date

It's finally happening! After a year of delay, the much-anticipated reunion episode of 'Friends' is finally premiering in May and the makers teased the first teaser of the episode on Thursday much to the delight of the fans of the show. Read more



Ellen DeGeneres states the press coverage around workplace misconduct scandal was 'orchestrated'

Ellen DeGeneres states that the media coverage around the workplace scandal that broke out on the sets of her show in 2020 was 'misogynistic' in nature. Read more



'Enola Holmes' is returning for a sequel; Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill to team up again

Actors Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have come together again as Holmes siblings in the sequel of `Enola Holmes`. The first film which premiered on Netflix in 2020 featured Bobby Brown as the female sleuth and sister of Sherlock Holmes. Read more



Harvey Mason Jr becomes the first Black president of the Recording Academy, which organises Grammys

Music producer Harvey Mason Jr is the new president and CEO of the Recording Academy, which produces the Grammy Awards every year, becoming the first Black person to hold the post. Read more



Camila Cabello looks magical in and as ‘Cinderella’, see pics

Camila Cabello is looking magical as Cinderella in the first look of her debut movie. Amazon Prime Video shared the first look images of Camila as the title character in Cinderella and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince charming. Read more