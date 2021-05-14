Ellen DeGeneres states the press coverage around workplace misconduct scandal was 'orchestrated'

Ellen DeGeneres states that the media coverage around the work place scandal that broke out on the sets of her show in 2020 was 'misogynistic' in nature.



On Wednesday, the TV show host announced that she was pulling the curtains down on her popular TV show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2022 after a successful runtime of 19 years.



A day later, DeGeneres appeared on a news show and spoke of the scandal that rocked her show last year. She said that she felt the press coverage surrounding the accusations were "misogynistic" and "orchestrated. "

She claimed, "I have to say, if nobody else is saying it, it was really interesting because I`m a woman, and it did feel very misogynistic."



When asked if the Emmy-winner felt "cancelled," she responded, "I mean, I really don`t understand it. I still don`t understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated."



DeGeneres said she felt confused and hurt above all. Talking about the allegations she said, "For me to read in the press about a toxic work environment when all I`ve ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is and what a happy place is."

Also see: 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to end! Here are the most awkward and controversial moments from the show



DeGeneres noted that there are 255 employees that make up her show so she doesn`t know "how I could have known" the alleged behaviour was going on.



DeGeneres further elaborated on the subject and continued, "There are a lot of different buildings. Unless I literally stayed here until the last person goes home at night, it is my name on the show so clearly it affects me and I might have to be the one to stand up and say, `This can`t be tolerated.` But I do wish someone came up to me and said, `Hey, this is something you should know about."



The comedian said that she is not bulletproof and added, "No, I do not have thick skin. I`m extremely sensitive to the point that this is not healthy how sensitive I am. When something is coming back at me that I know is not true, I guess I could take one or two of those shots but four months in a row took a toll on me."