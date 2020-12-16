Top 5 Hollywood news today: Tom Cruise blasts crew member on sets of 'Mission Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise created headlines when he was spotted yelling at a crew member on the sets of 'Mission Impossible 7'. Meanwhile Ben Affleck has been roped in for a new Disney movie.



Tom Cruise loses cool and 'yells' at crew of 'Mission: Impossible 7' while filming; here's why



Hollywood star Tom Cruise had an off day on set while filming for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ as reports surfaced of him yelling at the unit members for not following COVID-19 protocols. It’s being reported that he ‘yelled’ at some 50-odd unit members for their lack of COVID precautions even after there have been news of various people from the Hollywood fraternity catching up with the coronavirus while working on their upcoming films.



Ben Affleck to star in Disney's Houdini film on world's greatest magician



Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has been roped in for a mystery role in Disney’s upcoming film on Houdini, America’s most acclaimed magician and escape artist who stunned the world with his magic tricks. Based on the novel, The Secret Life of Houdini: The Making of America’s First Superhero, Disney’s film will chronicle the life and times of the illusionist who passed away in 1962 at the age of 52.



'Star Wars' actress Naomi Ackie confirmed to play Whitney Houston in biopic



The search for Whitney Houston is finally over as makers zero in on actress Naomi Ackie to play the role of the iconic songstress in biopic film ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’. Naomi Ackie who had a pivotal role in ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ will play Whitney Houston as negotiations for the role got completed recently.



Sharon Osbourne reveals she is Covid positive, husband Ozzy Osbourne tests negative



American chat show host and author Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalised with the virus. Sharon took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she is currently recovering and in isolation.



Dakota Johnson fuels engagement rumours with Chris Martin; check out her ring here



If rumours are to be believed, Dakota Johnson and her beau Chris Martin have gotten engaged. The celebrity couple were spotted together in West Hollywood when she splashed a sparkling rock on her ring finger.



